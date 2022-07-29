Proven Levels of Human Longevity

There are many scientists who are pessmistic about how much life extension we can get from new antiaging medicine. The new treatments will be powerful enough to change what all of our DNA is doing. It will be powerful enough to clear out 90-99% of known aging damage. We should be to detect all disease and detect minute levels of damage as it just starts to build up or cause changes in tissue.

How long could we live if we were could just enable people to follow an optimal healthy lifestyle, prevent all preventable diseases, detect all diseases at their earliest stages.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including eating a healthy diet, regular exercise and not smoking, could prolong life expectancy at age 50 by 14 years for women and just over 12 years for men, according to 2018 research in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation. Specifically, they looked at how the following five behaviors affected a person’s longevity: not smoking, eating a healthy diet (diet score in the top 40 percent of each cohort), regularly exercising (30+ minutes a day of moderate to vigorous activity), keeping a healthy body weight (18.5-24.9 kg/m), and moderate alcohol consumption (5-15 g/day for women, 5-30 g/day for men).

Longevity is correlated with higher income. We would need to continue the decades long trend of the rest of the world catching up to the USA and Western Europe on per capita income.

The 38,000 people who live in Monaco have a per capita income in 2022 of about 193,000. Half of the live to over the age of 93.

New Jersey has about 850,000 Asians and Asian women in New Jersey live to about the Monaco life expectancy of 93 and Asian men in New Jersey live to an age of about 89.

We either help people to more easily follow these more optimal healthy lifestyles or remove the downsides and impacts from unhealthy behavior.

If we can give everyone the equivalent of optimal human genes then people will be able to live to 105-115. Clint Eastwood, his mother and grandfather all lived into their 90s. Queen Elizabeth and her mother lived or are living to about 100.

People blessed with the right genes live to 110-122 without any mental decline.

There have been features on Korean American women in Bergen County, New Jersey and their healthy lifestyle.

The Brookings Institution, the world’s middle class is growing quickly. 140 million people annually enter the status of middle class. In 5 years, this number can go up to 170 million. The world’s middle class is expected to increase to about 5.2 billion in 2030, or 65% of the planet’s population then.

The padndemic did stall the trend to a growing global middle class.

There are already some groups of millions of people who have life expectancy of 93-95 years of age. There is no reason that the world cannot have everyone at the per capita income of the current wealthiest countries. Currently 80% of the world has per capita income greater than the wealthiest countries in 1920. The inflation-adjusted highest per capita income in 1920 was about $3300.

There are full body scans that are currently expensive which could be used for consistent early cancer detection. There has even been work at MIT to detect tissue that will become cancerous 5 years before it becomes cancer. Have comprehensive pre-cancer detection is possible. Treating tissue or conditions before they become cancer will have 100% or nearly 100% treatment success.