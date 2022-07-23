SpaceX Confirms Booster Tower Catch Attempt on Return from First Orbital Flight

SpaceX has confirmed that they will try to catch the Super Heavy Booster on the landing of its first test flight.

The Mechazilla launch tower in a 480 foot tall stationary robot with massive moving chopstick arms. the arms present a landing target about the size of the drone ships that SpaceX has been using for Falcon 9 booster landings.

I made a video explaining why catching boosters for immediate refueling and relaunch will lead to hourly rocket flights down from about once every 30 days for the fastest SpaceX reflights. This will enable 500-1000 times as many reflights. Combined with full rocket reusability the launch tower catch will change rocket flight into something very close to the frequency and low cost of airplanes.

SpaceX will be checking sensors and satellite monitoring of the Booster after launches and separates. If it is looking good then they will try to catch it. If the booster has any issues of concern they will have it drop itself into the Gulf of Mexico.