Tesla 4680 Battery Analysis

Jordon at the Limiting Factor is a battery expert and he has had a detailed analysis of a six month old 4680 Tesla battery.
It is a world class battery with an extra 10 watt hours per kilogram of energy density. It achieved with a 15% disadvantage of using a thicker shell around the battery and not using silicon in its first battery versions.
Troy Teslike tweeted out rumors about the state of 4680 battery development and Jordon confirmed the first energy density specification as correct. This would give confidence that the next two energy density rumors for 2023 and 2024 for the Tesla 4680 will also be fairly accurate.
Tesla will be adding silicon to the battery and reducing the shell thickness so those changes will likely enable a 310 watt hour per kilogram energy density. This would make it the best energy density for any battery.
