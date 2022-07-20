Munro and Associates have finally been able to safely remove the top cover of the Tesla 4680 battery pack from a Texas produced Model Y.
It reveals a cement like foam. The structural strength of the battery pack is very high.
The 4680 structural batteries and pack reduce weight of the vehicle by having the battery and its structure replace steel structures.
2 thoughts on “Tesla 4680 Structural Pack Cement Like Foam”
I’m using used Nissan Leaf batteries in my robotics hobby. I think it’s pretty clear that there’s no real prospect of switching to Tesla batteries.
I guess that’s not really a slam against them, except from the perspective of end of life reuse.
I wonder how flammable it is.
Depending on composition, it could help with fire suppression or it could make fires worse.