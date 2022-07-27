Tesla 4680s Have Eliminated Key Failure Area With Structural Pack

Tesla 4680 structural packs has eliminated threaded fasteners which is the cause of 75% of failures in cars. Sandy Munro believe there are 816 or 828 battery cells in the pack.

There is four sections of 204 battery cells (6X34) but there could be a section with 12 extra cells hidden under the foam. They will get the foam off shortly and know for sure.

They have also determined that the 4680 pack will be very easy to recycle.