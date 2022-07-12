Tesla 4860 Structural Battery Packs Are Not Designed to Be Repaired

by

Tesla’s 4860 structural battery packs are built so strong and tough that they are not designed to be repaired. The packs are so strong and durable that if there are any issues they will have to be replaced.

Munro Associates perform disassembly analysis of cars. It is taking them about a week to safely take apart the Tesla structural battery pack.

5 thoughts on “Tesla 4860 Structural Battery Packs Are Not Designed to Be Repaired”

  2. Tesla cars are pricey enough as it is. Having an expensive component that has to be replaced and not repaired makes Teslas even less palatable.

    Reply

Leave a Comment