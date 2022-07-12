Tesla’s 4860 structural battery packs are built so strong and tough that they are not designed to be repaired. The packs are so strong and durable that if there are any issues they will have to be replaced.
Munro Associates perform disassembly analysis of cars. It is taking them about a week to safely take apart the Tesla structural battery pack.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
5 thoughts on “Tesla 4860 Structural Battery Packs Are Not Designed to Be Repaired”
Yep, structural. Recycle them. That new place in Nevada will handle it.
Tesla cars are pricey enough as it is. Having an expensive component that has to be replaced and not repaired makes Teslas even less palatable.
“repairable”
Tesla battery packs are half the cost or less of competing car companies. They are already less then $90 per kwh. 70 kwh pack is about $6300.
In five years Tesla batteries will be $40 per kwh. 70 kwh pack would be $2800.
I kind of had that figured out from the word “structural”, actually.