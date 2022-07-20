Tesla Has Strong Earnings for Q2 2022 $TSLA

Tesla quarterly earnings have been released and Tesla beat expectations.
Tesla has given its mile driven with over 100,000 testers with FSD beta. Tesla has more self-driving miles in the last 6 months than other companies have ever had driven. The chart is for cumulative miles driven. They are adding
Tesla has sold most of its Bitcoin.
Tesla is making some profits from its energy and services businesses. We will see in future if this is going to be consistently profitable with growing profits. Tesla had record solar installations for the quarter.
SOURCES- Tesla
