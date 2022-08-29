The US is using helicopters to evacuate the Iraq embassy. Protestors have stormed the presidential palace in Baghdad.
The US still has about 12 military bases in Iraq.
War is Boring reports – Violence broke out in Baghdad’s Green Zone when followers of Iraq’s influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed the government palace, which houses the office of the prime minister.
As political forces have failed to form a new government or choose a president in more than 10 months since the parliamentary elections, al-Sadr told his lawmakers to quit parliament and demanded early elections.
He has many followers and his ability to mobilize hundreds of thousands nationwide could lead to deadly violence if rival groups also encourage their supporters to protest.
Alert: situation developing in #Baghdad, #Iraq where protesters have stormed the presidential palace. The U.S. embassy is currently being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/nufZrxL3JF
— The Intel Consortium (@INTELPSF) August 29, 2022
The US embassy employees have been evacuated from the #Green_Zone by the helicopter.#Baghdad, #Iraq pic.twitter.com/HLZerzb0ja
— خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 29, 2022
4 thoughts on “2021 Afghanistan Evacuation and 2022 US Evacuating Iraq Embassy”
So are helicopter rescues of US personnel going to be an annual feature of the Biden administration? Kind of an odd holiday.
Depends on whether they are reusing helicopters from the fall of Saigon, like they did in Afghanistan…
Why is this being covered on a science and technology blog? Is the US employing some new top-secret military tech?
Because Iraq produces oil and right now the world is suffering through a severe energy crunch.