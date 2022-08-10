80,000 Russian Military Injured or Killed in Last Six Months

The U.S. Defense Department estimates 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine less than six months ago according to a top Pentagon official.
The Russia-Ukraine War is the most intense conventional conflict in Europe since World War II.
“The Russians are taking a tremendous number of casualties on the other side of the equation,” said Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s top policy official. “I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians are probably taking 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months.”
Ukraine has inflicted more than 10,000 casualties on the Russians in just the last month as new multiple rocket systems have come to Kyiv from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In July, CIA director William Burns said Russia had suffered around 60,000 casualties, including 15,000 troops killed in action. Ukraine’s military estimates that 42,340 Russian troops have been killed in combat, nearly triple what Western officials have stated.
The estimates are that Ukraine has about 10,000-20,000 military deaths and 7,000-30,000 civilian deaths. Wounded would be two to four times higher.
The new Russian casualty estimate includes Russian paramilitary and volunteer forces, such as the mercenary Wagner Group, some units of which have been redeployed from posts in Libya, Syria, and the Central African Republic to fight on the front lines in the Donbas region.
A new Pentagon military aid package includes an undisclosed amount of ammunition for the truck-mounted High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, and munitions for Norwegian-made air defenses as well as 1,000 more Javelin anti-tank missile systems. The United States has now provided nearly $10 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion, nearly twice Kyiv’s military budget in 2021.
SOURCES- Pentagon, Foreign Policy, Wikipedia
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
9 thoughts on “80,000 Russian Military Injured or Killed in Last Six Months”
It’s a poor idea to believe State department figures. There are other, more plausible casualty numbers for Russian forces. It’s fine if you want to take a side, but that typically interferes with understanding what is a complex problem that is poorly reported on by governement and mainstream sources.
I included the wikipedia tables with other estimates
Still not credible, There is a full blown propaganda war on both sides
Remember the state department reported every month to the public that we were winning in Afghanistan and Iraq
After we fled we insisted that the puppet governments we installed would stand for at least several months, they collapsed in a week
And not a isolated incident, we lied about Vietnam too
80,000 deaths are simply not credible, especially since there are no mentions of new brigades or divisions being transferred to fight in the war.
Which means most of their invasion force roughly around 200,000 are still alive since they are making advances every week and taking pretty much zero losses.
Consider this, Ukraine recently raised the draft age to 70, and started drafting women
Russia, still has no draft, didn’t raise their draft age and their standing army is mostly sitting in Russia with no new divisions being transferred to Ukraine. And every week they are making advances
By October, the US will be out of arms to send Ukraine. We have already sent 50% of all our Stingers and Javalins. Now, we are sending artillery and ammunition. But, we cannot airlift enough to counter the Russians.
“But, we cannot airlift enough to counter the Russians.”
Oh BS. Artillery rounds are in Germany and Poland and will be moved by truck-rail to the border with Ukraine. NATO allies can be replenished using boats.
Russia will run out of tanks and BMPs before Ukraine runs out of NLAWs, Javelins, Stugnas, AT-4’s, and Carl-Gustaf’s.
The Putin appeasers never run out of excuses, though.
The US has about 30,000 GMLS rockets in inventory and can make about 9000 a year. About 16 M142 launcher trucks have been received which could launch a few hundred a day.
Given what’s been budgeted, the US may plan on sending up to 10,000 GMLS rockets and fill in M142s as needed. Being able to volley nearly 100 rockets in a single strike and sustain attacks of several hundred per day for months seems reasonable.
The US has far more Airlift and logistical capacity than needed to supply Ukraine indefinitely at this rate. Logistics what the US does better than anyone.
Some poor Russian tourists posted the Ukrainian bombing of some military bases on Crimea near a beach they were resting on, due precisely to the Imperialists helping them.
Now the beaches are deserted of sunbathing tourists. The gall of that bunch. Can’t Russia enjoy its recently stolen territory in peace?
I think the most significant factor is that the beach was filled with Russian tourists.
Who decides “I know, I’ll take the family to sunbathe in a war zone. That’s the best place for this year’s vacation.”?
To me this says that the Russian population is unaware that a war is going on at all. That they’ve actually swallowed the story (whatever it is) about why the shops are suddenly empty of all imported goods and why internet is shut off.
Well, at least some of them might have a clue now.