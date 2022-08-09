A Cislunar Cycler, called Buzzcraft, would continually cycle in an orbit between the Earth and Moon, passing close to both Moon & Earth at regular intervals. Cyclers are among the most efficient cislunar transportation methods. The Buzzcraft concept was developed by Brad Manucha for the USC ASTE 527 course taught by Madhu Thangevalu.
Buzz Aldrin, second man on the moon, has been a propoent of cyclers from Earth to Mars. This is named after Buzz but is a cycler from Earth to the moon designed by Brad Manucha.
Buzzcraft would also require less propellant to fly in this orbital profile for multi-year missions to establish a sturdy Earth-Moon Logistics Channel and provide vital abort, emergency and rescue missions if and when the need arises.
Cycler spacecraft are likely to become a part of the critical interplanetary infrastructure to transport people and cargo.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Buzzcraft for Earth Moon Cycler Transport”
Repeating a lost comment:
Since even using a cycler, you need the same velocity changes to board and depart as you would for the trip without it, the primary use of a cycler is to provide better accommodations for the trip. Radiation shielding, more space, more comfort, spin gravity, good closed life support; All while permitting the transport vehicle used at each end of the trip to be very bare bones, packed like sardines.
Thus cyclers make much more sense for long trips like that from Earth to Mars, than a 3 day trip like to the Moon.
I suppose you have to start somewhere, though.