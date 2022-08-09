Buzzcraft for Earth Moon Cycler Transport

A Cislunar Cycler, called Buzzcraft, would continually cycle in an orbit between the Earth and Moon, passing close to both Moon & Earth at regular intervals. Cyclers are among the most efficient cislunar transportation methods. The Buzzcraft concept was developed by Brad Manucha for the USC ASTE 527 course taught by Madhu Thangevalu.

Buzz Aldrin, second man on the moon, has been a propoent of cyclers from Earth to Mars. This is named after Buzz but is a cycler from Earth to the moon designed by Brad Manucha.

Buzzcraft would also require less propellant to fly in this orbital profile for multi-year missions to establish a sturdy Earth-Moon Logistics Channel and provide vital abort, emergency and rescue missions if and when the need arises.

Cycler spacecraft are likely to become a part of the critical interplanetary infrastructure to transport people and cargo.