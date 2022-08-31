Ray Kurzweil predicted Technological Singularity nearly 20 years ago. Elon Musk could enable a world of economic abundance with real-world AI. Robotaxi and Teslabot will transform the world more than car and the first industrial revolution.
The Technological Singularity is a predicted point when technological growth becomes radically faster.
Real World AI would be general artificial human level intelligence. Capabilities to provide broad levels of human jobs and tasks.
Teslabots able to perform loading and deliveries to massively boost the supply chain.
Teslabots able to perform manufacturing tasks in the factory.
Teslabots able to use machines built for humans.
Teslabots able to work in factories to make factories self replicating.
Teslabots able to perform mining.
These capabilities would make economic growth massively exponential.
They would be able to rapidly lower the cost of other Teslabots and increase production from millions to trillions of Teslabots.
The wealth and production capabilities would make it easier to devote more resources to improving artificial intelligence, robotics and manufacturing and all other research. Just as our current economy that is 100 times larger than the economy of the late 18th century has the resources to accelerate science and technological research and development.
6 thoughts on “Elon’s Real World AI is the Technological Singularity”
The only abundance it’ll create in a free market is profit for the people that own them, and only temporarily. More robots, fewer jobs, less money circulating for people to pay for goods and services, price comes down, back to square one.
Before you’ll be able to make factories self-reproducing, you’ll need to gather together and make explicit a huge amount of knowledge that’s currently dispersed, and often exists only in human heads, being passed from person to person by apprenticeship or on the job learning.
A lot of it is proprietary manufacturing techniques; Manufacturing techniques are much more often proprietary than design details of products, because they can be, being difficult to deduce from anything publicly available.
I’m not saying that it’s impossible, just that having human laborer substitutes won’t do it.
You, as a manufacturing engineer, should understand without thinking that a factory
that produces everything that there is in it, from the insulation of wires to the microcontrollers,
is utterly impossible , if possible antieconomical, and completely unnecesssary. Our whole
economy is a self replicating factory.
Not so fast…
The AIs driving the singularity must first reach a point where they surpass human GI significantly enough to improve themselves faster than otherwise possible.
There are physical limitations with current state of the art semiconductor tech and energy efficiency. A population of super intelligent general AI entities would consume more power than what is available with current tech.
So, we probably need quantum computers an a couple of decades of Moores law before it takes off.
Economy is the basis for a singularity that’s not produced by the intellectual brute force of monks devoting their lives to figuring how to make it happen.
Because the less people are condemned to dumb jobs, the freer they are to contribute either directly or indirectly (even as indirectly as improving everyone else’s quality of life with art etc).
Is always the case until it’s not. And the above points directly affect the aspect quoted. It’s an almost textbook illustration of Kardashev progress: those AI entities would have to grow to comparable scale as the sun’s output, assuming we aren’t even feeding them e.g. nuclear power, before thats an issue.
