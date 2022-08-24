Japan Will Restart Nuclear Reactors and Build New Nuclear

Japan will restart nuclear reactors and develop new plants using next-generation nuclear technologies.
Japan wants to restart seven more nuclear reactors from next summer onward, Japan PM Kishida said at a government meeting on “green transformation.” That would bring the number of reactors brought back online after the 2011 Fukushima catastrophe to 17 out of a total 33 operable units.
Japan new expansion of nuclear power comes after a summer impacted by extreme weather and a global fuel shortage on electricity supply. Tokyo has seen two major power crunches this year, including during the worst heat wave for the end of June in more than a century.
They are also looking at extending the lifespan of existing reactors beyond the current maximum of 60 years.
Separately China’s Commercial Small Modular ACP100 Reactor
Japan will probably avoid using China and Russia’s nuclear technology. About 80-85% of the new nuclear reactors are being built by China and Russia or are using China and Russia nuclear designs.
China is building a small modular nuclear reactor using conventional pressure water technology. A smaller 125 MWe reactor means the cost will be about eight times less than a gigawatt reactor.
In July, the upper section of the steel containment shell has been installed for the ACP100 small modular reactor (SMR) demonstration project at the Changjiang nuclear power plant on China’s island province of Hainan. The operation was completed 70 days ahead of schedule. Construction of the multi-purpose 125 MWe pressurized water reactor (PWR) officially started on 13 July 2021, with a planned total construction period of 58 months.
Once completed, the Changjiang ACP100 reactor will be capable of producing 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the needs of 526,000 households. The reactor is designed for electricity production, heating, steam production or seawater desalination.
In August, The final tank of concrete has been poured into the underground retaining walls of the conventional island at the ACP100 small modular reactor (SMR) demonstration project at the Changjiang nuclear power plant on China’s island province of Hainan.
4 thoughts on “Japan Will Restart Nuclear Reactors and Build New Nuclear”
Still, the ones that can reasonably be cleared for restart added to the running ones represent only 15% of the total power consumption at best. At least the extension rationale this time has been adjusted to not count the long downtime (it’s been a decade since Fukushima), which is not unreasonable in and of itself.
But, new reactors is going to be a difficult sell. The ruling party will have to force it through, as the middle class is waffling between nuclear hate and inflation pain (which is tied to energy costs). With wages stagnant, the sudden rise these last two years of household costs (many of which are directly or tangentially linked to energy costs) is applying budget pain directly to the public, but the ruling party core base are retirees who depending on their situation are shielded from inflation.
The may have a better time with a full offshore solution like the french DCNS FlexBlue (basically a nuclear submarine without a propeller chained to a power takeoff cable), out beyond the territorial limit which makes NIMBY opposition difficult. Japan is also starting to dip its toes into offshore floating wind turbines and ocean current water turbines, some of which could be located near active or decommissioned nuclear powerplants (using them as their landing station for power cables and connectivity to the grid).
Hopefully, they will move the emergency diesel generators out of the basement to the upper floors. And recalculate the pipe hangers needed to 9.x quakes.
Good! Good!
They ought to consider ThorCon’s technology.
“They ought to consider ThorCon’s technology.”
Because? You think they don’t have the talent in Japan to make such a reactor if they agreed with ThorCon marketing PowerPoints?
ThorCon is 8 or 9 retirees with a hobby.
As for Japan, slow walk is better than walk back (Germany).