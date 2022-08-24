Let Me Know if There Were Blocked Comments

I found some comments from Brett in the Trash. I have restored and approved them. I do not know what caused those to be trashed immediately.

Let mw know if you have comments that you believed were blocked by the system.

I will go through the trash to find them. NOTE: the trash was cleared a few days ago.

I will now go through pending messages and trash. It is difficult to go through trash, but if you notify me with the post I can go find comments.

I have notified my developer and now have sample comments that should not have been blocked.

6 thoughts on “Let Me Know if There Were Blocked Comments”

  1. I found that if I use a name different from my usual, my comment disappear. If it is intentional,
    it shows some lack of lightness and sense of humour.

  4. Blocked is not quite the right term, but I’ve posted comments without any indication the comment was received and the UI doesn’t show it (suggesting it was lost or trashed and not queued for moderation).

  5. I’ve had some blocked comments. Don’t worry about restoring them, good enough for commenting to be fixed moving forward.

  6. No clue yet what’s putting them there? Might have something to do with length, I find I have a lot more luck if the comment is just one or two lines.

