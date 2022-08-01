Overlapping Future Worlds Set in 2050-2100

The fictional Jetsons are in a world set in the 2060’s. The main character was born in our time of 2022. Any fiction set in the 2060’s with characters who are in their forties are starting to overlap our current time. Any fictional character in a world set in 2100, would be born this year if they were 78 in the movie, book, game or TV Show.

We could soon be getting widespread humanoid robots of the Jetsons with the Teslabot. Millions of consumers have Roomba, robotic vacuums, or copycat robotic vacuums from other makers.

Many writers of fiction are liberal art majors who do not put real effort into laying out a timeline or doing realistic world-building. It takes a lot of effort to layout an entire fictional world and a well-thought-out timeline. Minority Report had a large movie budget and director Stephen Spielberg put some resources and effort into depicting a somewhat plausible future. He go the involvement of various technology futurists and corporations.

Here I will go over a movie, a game and a show that put in some writing effort. However, just because effort was put into creating an imagined future shows like the Jetsons or Simpsons can actually frequently hit upon things that actually become reality. The Simpsons actually has a better chance than most because they have over 500 shows. They have more “future bets” which could hit the real reality lottery.

Star Wars can be mostly space fantasy but the depiction of many droids living with humans could be more representative of an actual Teslabot future than other more hard science fiction movies or shows. Future world’s with common space flight could depict our world with hundreds of spaceports with hourly passenger and cargo rocket flights.

Minority Report

The Minority Report is set in 2054. The Pre-crime police time has many characters who are in their early thirties.

Minority Report depicts driverless cars. The Lexus 2054 is a concept car designed by Harald Belker for the 2002 Steven Spielberg film Minority Report. The vehicle was shown being built at an automated factory in the film. It drives up the side of buildings as well.

The Tesla car factories are getting more automated. Elon Musk indicates that the Tesla Full-Self-Driving beta should get wide release by the end of of this year.

There is the future shopping mall scene with holographic advertising. We currently still have Google Glass. Google Glass was discontinued as a consumer product but is marketing to companies for use in factories and warehouses.

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare is set between 2054 and 2061. It follows Jack Mitchell of the United States Marine Corps and his involvement with Atlas, a private military corporation that sells its services to the highest bidder.

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare has a lot of military exoskeletons. Hover-bikes, directed energy weapons, threat-detection grenades and powerful exoskeletons are just some of the tools available to those who answer the call of duty.

Thunderbirds

The Thunderbird TV series was set between 2065 and 2067. Thunderbirds was the fourth Supermarionation puppet TV series. It was made by husband-and-wife duo of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson.

Thunderbirds follows the exploits of the Tracy family, headed by American industrialist and ex-astronaut Jeff Tracy. Jeff is a widower with five adult sons: Scott, John, Virgil, Gordon and Alan. The Tracys make up International Rescue, a secret organisation founded to save human life. They are aided in this mission by technologically-advanced land, sea, air and space vehicles that are called into service when conventional rescue methods prove ineffective. Each of the five Tracy brothers operate each of the most important vehicles.

Thunderbird 1: a blue and silver hypersonic rocket plane used for fast response and danger zone reconnaissance. Piloted by Scott, rescue co-ordinator.

Thunderbird 2: a green supersonic carrier aircraft that transports supporting rescue vehicles and equipment in detachable capsules called “pods”. Piloted by Virgil.

Thunderbird 3: a red single-stage-to-orbit spacecraft. Piloted alternately by Alan and John, with Scott as co-pilot.

Thunderbird 4: a utility yellow submersible. Piloted by Gordon and usually launched from Thunderbird 2.

Thunderbird 5: a grey and gold space station that relays distress calls from around the world. Manned alternately by “space monitors” John and Alan.