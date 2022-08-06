Youtuber Felix Schlang at What About It? describes how the SpaceX Florida Starbase will triple in size. He also has aerial photos of all of the SpaceX facilities in Florida.

SpaceX has submitted an application to expand the florida Starfactory area by 100 acres. It is currently 50 acres. The 150 acres would match the size of the SpaceX Texas Starfactory.

Hanger X is beside the Starfactory. Hanger X is where Falcon 9 boosters are refurbished for relaunch.

At the Starfactory, they have the parts for a second Mechazilla launch tower. This will be placed at pad 39A. The first Mechazilla launch tower is at Boca Chica, Texas.