Youtuber Felix Schlang at What About It? describes how the SpaceX Florida Starbase will triple in size. He also has aerial photos of all of the SpaceX facilities in Florida.
SpaceX has submitted an application to expand the florida Starfactory area by 100 acres. It is currently 50 acres. The 150 acres would match the size of the SpaceX Texas Starfactory.
Hanger X is beside the Starfactory. Hanger X is where Falcon 9 boosters are refurbished for relaunch.
At the Starfactory, they have the parts for a second Mechazilla launch tower. This will be placed at pad 39A. The first Mechazilla launch tower is at Boca Chica, Texas.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “SpaceX Florida Starbase Will Triple in Size”
I can’t wait until the build the HANGER Y. I get that way when I haven’t eaten.
Felix appears to have won the most favored spaceX Youtuber quest
Worth mentioning that the Chinese reusable space plane (Chongfu Shiyong Shiyan Hangtian Qi, ‘Reusable Test Space Vehicle’) just landed from its second mission.