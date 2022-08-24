Tesla Dojo AI Training Supercomputer

Tesla Dojo team presented at the Hot Chip 34 conference.

Tesla has made sure that the IO (input output), memory, software, power, cooling and all other aspects of the system are perfectly scalable. This will enable them to just build and add tiles to scale to the Exaflop level and beyond.

About 120 compute tiles would equal 1.1 Exaflops and 120,000 compute tiles would be 1100 Exaflops (or 1.1 Zettaflops).

Tesla will reveal actual compute levels and other metrics on Tesla AI Day 2022 on September 30, 2022.

SOURCES- Anatasi in Tech, Tesla, Hot Chips 34, Lex Fridman – Jim Keller interview

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com