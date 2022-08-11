Teslabot Analysis Based Upon AI Day 2 Poster

by

Dr. Scott Walter, factory and robotics expert, and Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all break down the picture Elon Musk showed promoting Tesla’s AI Day Part 2. There’s a lot that we can see in the image–and a ton that’s still unknown.

The belief is that the new picture for Tesla AI Day 2 is the actual hands and wrists of the new Teslabot prototype.

