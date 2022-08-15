Teslabot Insights

There were two Teslabot videos. The first has a discussion with James Douma. James describes his perspective of the advances in neural nets. He described how GPT-3 created a foundational capability by cracking language. He believes the Teslabot will leverage neural nets to crack robotic methods for bipedal movement and mastering identifying and picking up objects.

There was a panel discussion of Teslabot by several Tesla youtubers.

Bradford Ferguson, Scott Walter, John AKA Dr Know It All, and Farzad Mesbahi had a panel discussing the Tesla Bot’s impact on society, job creation, and more. Elon Musk and Tesla are set to showcase the Bot at their AI Day 2 on September 30th, 2022.

The general consensus was that Teslabot will be a job creator.