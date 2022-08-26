URGENT Future Technology

BIG Technology is emerging now and ramping this decade. Early innovators and adopters will win. Those who invest in the winners will also win. Late adopters will lose badly. Just as those who were earliest on the internet and electric cars were winners.

Early adopting countries won past technological shifts. The ranking of countries is determined by Industrialization levels and energy per capita.

The new technologies are on that scale. They will determine which countries and companies dominate the century.

Electricity, energy and industrialization levels in a country determine the level of wealth in a country. Mechanization is so vital that it sorts and ranks how well a country has performed over the past 200 years. The levels of self driving cars and trucks and humanoid bot adoption will be on that level. The level of bots in a country will determine the per capita wealth.



Innovator and early adopter companies will win and late adopters will be relative losers.



We have seen the BIG winner dynamic play out over the last 25 years with the big winners in internet and smartphones getting a dominating share of overall profits and market value.

The humanoid factory bot, warehouse loading and unloading bots and delivery bots will be established this decade.

This will be how AI and robotics matching humans at physical tasks will transform the economy and multiply the economy hundreds and thousands of times. It is truly the next level of making and moving things.

Multiplying labor will be huge economically.