BIG Technology is emerging now and ramping this decade. Early innovators and adopters will win. Those who invest in the winners will also win. Late adopters will lose badly. Just as those who were earliest on the internet and electric cars were winners.
Early adopting countries won past technological shifts. The ranking of countries is determined by Industrialization levels and energy per capita.
The new technologies are on that scale. They will determine which countries and companies dominate the century.
Electricity, energy and industrialization levels in a country determine the level of wealth in a country. Mechanization is so vital that it sorts and ranks how well a country has performed over the past 200 years. The levels of self driving cars and trucks and humanoid bot adoption will be on that level. The level of bots in a country will determine the per capita wealth.
Innovator and early adopter companies will win and late adopters will be relative losers.
We have seen the BIG winner dynamic play out over the last 25 years with the big winners in internet and smartphones getting a dominating share of overall profits and market value.
The humanoid factory bot, warehouse loading and unloading bots and delivery bots will be established this decade.
This will be how AI and robotics matching humans at physical tasks will transform the economy and multiply the economy hundreds and thousands of times. It is truly the next level of making and moving things.
Multiplying labor will be huge economically.
4 thoughts on “URGENT Future Technology”
Cause and consequence?
It seems much more likely that usually it’s high GDP that creates demand for energy, not energy that creates high GDP.
Russia is an example. It produces net energy in the form of gas that it sells to countries with high energy demands (high gdp countries), while Russia, with lower GDP (medium) can´t use all of it.
Energy expenditure per capita may not be a complete measure. Efficiency has something to do with it, me thinks. For example: One hardly get any positive value out of gas guzzling cars compared to efficient cars. Poorly insulated buildings draw energy for no reason.
Traffic jams, unused waste heat, running a friggin AC in an open yacht etc. etc.
The list is long with items of energy waste that don’t really provide wealth.
The equation should maybe be modified…
If you are counting commercial/industrial equipment that produces wealth largely without supervision, or tending, like a CNC lathe equipped with a bar loader, and a parts catcher, you’re right. I had customers that had their homes next to their machine shops, that would fill bar loaders, empty parts bins, turn on the lathe, turn of the lights, and go home for the night. In the event a roughing tool insert got dull, the lathe switched over to a backup tool.
If anything stopped the machine’s production cycle, the owner had a buzzer, and a flashing light in his home.
A tractor that operates itself once it’s set up exists now. I bipedal robot that does maintenance, switches out implements, and fills seed/fertilizer/chemical bins/tanks is a tall order.
If you mean by robot a bipedal device, that replaces waitresses retail workers, fruit/vegetable pickers, and machine assemblers, it’s not going to happen until there is artificial general intelligence on the order of stupid people, or intelligent animals.
I’d say those problems are more difficult than “full self driving” which is far from adoption.
I really wish you are right on this Brian. We’re gonna need it.
And the reason is the upcoming population collapse, with the population pyramid going into a majority of old people for most countries, we will need all the help we can muster to keep our comforts and way of life.
If the future is a robot troop taking the place of human workers, so we can still enjoying electricity, plumbing, heating and Internet at home, and have some assistance with the groceries and cleaning, I’m all for it.