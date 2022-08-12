What is Coming by 2035?

The coming decade will likely see the biggest changes of our lives. These will be bigger than the internet and the smartphone.

Brian Wang gave a talk on the future to the Technology Universe Conference.

All of the biggest developments for the future will be mostly arriving in a major way over the next decade.

We will get thousands of times more space flights every year and even progress towards immortality.

1 thought on “What is Coming by 2035?”

  1. My predictions for what will be highlighted include: AI, Tesalabots, humans starting to live off Earth, automated warfare, FSD, maybe small nuclear, but not crypto, 3D homes, Methuselah singularity, US civil war 2.0, or fusion (quite yet). Looking forward to seeing.

