Amazon Hardware Event 2022

Amazon had a 2022 hardware event. They have a new line-up of ambient devices, services, and features from Amazon, including:

– Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle built for reading and writing

– Halo Rise, an all new bedside sleep tracker

– The next-generation QLED Fire TV

– A new lineup of Echo Dot devices, our best-selling Alexa-enabled smart speaker

Amazon Halo Rise is a bedside alarm. It is a $140 bedside sleep tracker works with the Halo app to measure sleep and provide recommendations on how to improve it.

Kindle Scribe costs about $340 and lets you read and write as naturally as you do on paper. It has the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen. You can take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Amazon has the $1000 Astro home robot.

Astro is the household robot for home monitoring, with Alexa. The home robot was unveiled a year ago and just got upgraded, but purchasing one is still by invitation only. The robot will cost $1,450 when released to the public.

Introducing Intelligent Motion – Amazon Astro uses advanced navigation technology to find its way around your home and go where you need it. When you’re not using Astro, it will hang out close by at the ready.

Stay connected from anywhere – Remotely send Astro to check on specific rooms, people, or things. Plus, get alerts if Astro detects an unrecognized person or certain sounds when you’re away.

Astro robot can go on automated patrols around the house, but more specific actions like checking whether the stove is off must be carried out by a human with access to the companion app.

In the future, Astro could check the stove as part of routine patrols and then text you a photo if your burners are still on.