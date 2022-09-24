Aubrey de Grey Announces Tests of Combinations of Aging Damage Interventions

Aubrey de Grey spoke at his Longevity Summit Dublin conference. He has created a new antiaging foundation.

They will combine stem cells and senolytic interventions. They will partner with iChor.

IChor’s lab is able to perform large mouse studies.

They will be able to test many other combinations of aging damage interventions.

They will perform the interventions on mice that have no special treatment up until middle age. This means two year old mice that normally live 3-4 years. If the combination therapies enable many of the mice to live to 5-6 years of age with greater health then they would clearly demonstrate strong combination aging intervention beyond calorie restriction.

Nextbigfuture interviewed Aubrey de Grey about one month before the Longevity Summit Dublin.