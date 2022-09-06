Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas

Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.

Law enforcement officials near Las Vegas have not been unable to identify the dead. There are suspicions that the Chicago mob killed some or all of them-perhaps during the heyday of Anthony “Ant” Spilotro, who supervised Chicago Outfit rackets in Vegas in the 1970s and into the 1980s.

More than 1,100 gangland hits are on the books at the hands of Chicago mobsters since the Roaring 1920s.

The eventual murder of Tony Spilotro and his brother was depicted in the movie Casino. Martin Scorsese’s 1995 Casino draws heavily on the lives of Las Vegas casino owner Frank ‘Lefty’ Rosenthal and Chicago mobster Anthony Spilotro. Casino dramatizes Rosental’s ties to the criminal underworld and his childhood friend Spilotro. In the 1970s, they ran four illegal and unlicensed casinos.