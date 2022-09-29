EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”
Josep said that All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,”
Three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but aren’t delivering the fuel to Europe.
5 thoughts on “EU Chief Threatens Robust Response to Pipeline Sabotage”
So…what are they going to do about it? If this turns out to be all Putin, tally up another one for him walking all over everyone else, and no one standing up to it.
Oh no, throwing Ukraine under the bus and betraying Poland and the Baltic states is no longer an option for the EU.
It’s awkward that the responsible party is the USA.
Who knows what to believe these days. Both sides constantly lie and are motivated by power.
I didn’t think the US did it, but your post convinced me…I mean, how can anyone rebut that?!?!?