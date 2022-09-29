EU Chief Threatens Robust Response to Pipeline Sabotage

by

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Josep said that All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,”

Three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but aren’t delivering the fuel to Europe.

  1. So…what are they going to do about it? If this turns out to be all Putin, tally up another one for him walking all over everyone else, and no one standing up to it.

