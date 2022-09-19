Excess Deaths 37% Higher Than Pre-Pandemic in Spain

Excess deaths (less than 4% of the 16% EU average excess death are Covid related) have doubled in July, 2022 and reached 37% in Spain and over 16% on average in the European Union. The world needs to research and determine and stop these excess deaths.

Excess mortality in the EU climbed to +16% in July 2022 from +7% in both June and May. This was the highest value on record so far in 2022, amounting to around 53 000 additional deaths in July this year compared with the monthly averages for 2016-2019.

If the level of excess deaths stays at the July level then this would be over 600,000 additional deaths on an annualized basis for the European Union alone. Globally, the excess deaths could lead to millions of deaths each year beyond what was happening before the pandemic.

The world had a total of 60 million deaths from all causes in 2021. The world had 55 million deaths in 2019.

We do not know what the causes of the excess deaths are.

It could be a reduction in health as an after-effect of COVID or it could be a general decline in health from other causes.

This is not just an excess over the five-year average including the 2020-2021 pandemic timeframe but is against the pre-pandemic period. In 2020-2021, there were far more deaths because of the COVID pandemic.

The previous spikes in excess deaths in the last two years were COVID-related. This new wave of deaths cannot be attributed to COVID. The proximate causes of deaths are cancer, heart ailments, diabetes and other conditions but there is no understanding why these usual things are causing more deaths at this time.

The UK has tracking of excess deaths and separates COVID deaths.