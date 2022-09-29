A few years ago Google launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. Stadia allowed streaming games for consumers. Google is shutting down Stadia as it hasn’t gained traction with users.
Google is refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. Google expects to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023.
The underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming. Google sees clear opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and their Augmented Reality (AR) efforts — as well as make it available to industry partners.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Google Shuts Down Stadia Gaming Platform”
Don’t be logged on when they shut it down, you might wake up and find yourself trapped in an Isekai! (Yeah, I watch a lot of anime.)
On a more serious note, this is why I’m really down on the decision to route functionality of software through remote servers, which is often done even where it isn’t remotely necessary. It transforms purchases into rentals, and enables the seller to brick your property without warning. There really is a push on to render private ownership of software effectively impossible, and private ownership of the hardware it runs on largely meaningless.
Kudos to Google in this case, providing adequate warning and fairly comprehensive refunds. That was very much the right thing to do, and I’ve been burned before by companies that sold me hardware knowing that they had plans to render it useless in just a few months.
I’m sure their four users will be mortified.