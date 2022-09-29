Google Shuts Down Stadia Gaming Platform

A few years ago Google launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. Stadia allowed streaming games for consumers. Google is shutting down Stadia as it hasn’t gained traction with users.

Google is refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. Google expects to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023.

The underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming. Google sees clear opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and their Augmented Reality (AR) efforts — as well as make it available to industry partners.