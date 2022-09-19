Lockheed Martin has delivered a tactically-relevant electric 300 kW-class laser to the US Army. This laser will be put onto a heavy military truck. It is the most powerful laser that Lockheed Martin has produced to date. This 300 kW-class laser is ready to integrate with the DOD demonstration efforts including the U.S. Army’s Indirect Fires Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) Demonstrator laser weapon system.
300 kilowatt combat lasers will be effective against most short range missiles, large drones and planes. The weaker 5-100 kilowatt combat lasers have been tested against mortars and drones.
Combat lasers would be an improvement over missile based systems because of the lower cost per shot. The lasers could be fired for about $1-5 per shot for the cost of the energy and the wear and tear on the system. A well maintained laser and power source could fire tens of thousands of times versus a large truck loaded with perhaps dozens to a hundred missiles that cost $10k-100k a piece to fire.
The OUSD (R&E) selected Lockheed Martin in 2019 to scale its spectral beam combined high energy laser architecture to the 300 kW-class level as part of the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI), and the team recently achieved that milestone ahead of schedule.
“Lockheed Martin increased the power and efficiency and reduced the weight and volume of continuous-wave high energy lasers which reduces risk for future fielding efforts of high power laser weapon systems,” said Rick Cordaro, vice president, Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions.
The HELSI laser will support demonstration efforts with the Army’s IFPC-HEL, which is scheduled for laboratory and field testing this year.
SOURCES- Lockheed Martin, Congressional Report on Lasers, Air Force, Navy and Army Laser Reports
4 thoughts on “Lockheed Martin Delivers 300 Kilowatt Combat Laser”
It will be interesting to see if the complexities and expenses of these systems affect the economics of them.
It has been educational to see how things like Javelins and MANPADs and drones, while not replacing or making redundant things like tanks and jets, can alter how much of one’s budget one uses on them. Drones might not replace jets but if you can do some of the tasks of a jet for a fraction of the cost it makes sense to buy a few fewer jets and a few hundred more drones for the same price.
If a laser weapon can do a task better than something else without breaking the budget they will proliferate but just because you can build something as a proof of concept doesn’t mean it will be a success economically.
Would be interesting to revisit the ABL but with multiple solid state lasers. COIL was powerful but obviously not the direction the technology was going. Would be handy to have an ABL loitering above a carrier group swatting the missiles away.
Emitter needs to be on a telescoping mount so it can peek above trees. Line of sight is obviously an issue.
Also it could be anti-helicopter in that it can cause side mounted munitions to spontaneously combust (to say nothing about the meat bags in the cockpit).
So by “continuous wave” they mean that this is a heat ray, correct? I wonder how much more work would it take to turn this into a blaster-type.
