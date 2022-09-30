Musk and Bezos Compete for Future Robotic Domination

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have competed to be the richest person in the world and competed to make the greatest space company for many years. Elon is currently winning those competition.

Bezos and Amazon are ahead with robotics. Bezos bought Kiva systems and they have made about a million warehouse robots. Tonight, Elon Musk reveals Teslabot. This will likely surpass what Bezos and Amazon have in robotics despite Amazon having a robot division that makes tens of billions of dollars each year.

For either to be making the most important robots, they need to surpass the 3 million industrial robots used in factories. Tesla uses thousands of industrial robots in their factories but currently Tesla does not make their own factory robots.