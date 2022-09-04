NASA Artemis Space Launch System Will Roll Back to Assembly

NASA will roll the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket back to the VAB (Vehicle Assembly Building) before the next launch attempt to reset the system’s batteries. The flight termination system is required on all rockets to protect public safety.
Engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, mission managers met and decided they will forego additional launch attempts in early September.
Over the next several days, teams will establish access to the area of the leak at Launch Pad 39B, and in parallel conduct a schedule assessment to provide additional data that will inform a decision on whether to perform work to replace a seal either at the pad, where it can be tested under cryogenic conditions, or inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.
Here are the launch windows through to the end of 2022.
August 23 – September 6 [NBF: Already missed]
12 launch opportunities
No launch availability on August 30, 31, and Sept. 1
September 19 – October 4 [NBF note: Very, very unlikely]
14 launch opportunities
No launch availability on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30
October 17 – October 31 [NBF: Maybe, but probably not]
11 launch opportunities
No launch availability on October 24, 25, 26, and 28
November 12 – November 27 (preliminary)
12 launch opportunities
No launch availability on November 20, 21, and 26
December 9 – December 23 (preliminary)
11 launch opportunities
No launch availability on December 10, 14, 18, and 23
$17 billion folks.
No $40 billion or likely more. This is nothing but an extension of the cancelled Constellation, Ares I and Ares V. They have nothing much to show for all this. They are using shuttle engines and solid rocket boosters. All this money spent to build tanks, a crew cabin and some software to control the rocket. It’s financial rape. People should be convicted for fraud.
They at least had “sparklers” for burn-off…Musk didn’t. Chopsticks crushed scaffolding…that’s Mickey Mouse crap.
Best to have fueling problems on the ground. This happens to Starship tankers, what then.
I have a homework assignment for you:
AVIATION WEEK & SPACE TECHNOLOGY’s August 10, 2009 issue…page 29
-and page 24 of the November 7, 2011 issue.
Honestly I don’t get the feeling that rolling this rocket back and forth from VAB to pad will improve its reliability.
Starting it would be an improvement. Because after it blows up maybe it’ll be cancelled
Nothing says trustworthy like Hydrogen fuel leaks. I really hope nobody is near the pad when they light this candle.
Apart from the improved density of liquid methane maybe methane being less leak prone then liquid hydrogen is another plus.
Using hydrogen instead of methane is a classic case of optimizing for the wrong thing. Maxing ISP as opposed to finding the easiest fuel to get to orbit.
The SLS should be renamed the billion dollar baby. Each launch costs one billion. The SLS so far has cost 17 billion to build (5 billion over projected cost.). If we can wheel it over to the Kennedy Space Center, the country can save a lot of money and time waiting for scrubbed launches.
Latest estimate is $4 billion per launch, and that doesn’t include amortized development costs.
0_0
The 4 billion dollar boomdoggle?
Can it be wheeled over to a museum like the Spruce Goose? Probably safer for everyone. The technology is as ancient as the space shuttle.
If would be helpful if you would explain the experience and expertise that led to your conclusion. Read this and maybe it will help you better understand what you are referring to. https://go.nasa.gov/3AWx8RU. At least look it over so you have something to base your diatribe on.