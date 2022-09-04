NASA Artemis Space Launch System Will Roll Back to Assembly

NASA will roll the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket back to the VAB (Vehicle Assembly Building) before the next launch attempt to reset the system’s batteries. The flight termination system is required on all rockets to protect public safety.

Engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, mission managers met and decided they will forego additional launch attempts in early September.

Over the next several days, teams will establish access to the area of the leak at Launch Pad 39B, and in parallel conduct a schedule assessment to provide additional data that will inform a decision on whether to perform work to replace a seal either at the pad, where it can be tested under cryogenic conditions, or inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Here are the launch windows through to the end of 2022.

August 23 – September 6 [NBF: Already missed]

12 launch opportunities

No launch availability on August 30, 31, and Sept. 1

September 19 – October 4 [NBF note: Very, very unlikely]

14 launch opportunities

No launch availability on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30

October 17 – October 31 [NBF: Maybe, but probably not]

11 launch opportunities

No launch availability on October 24, 25, 26, and 28

November 12 – November 27 (preliminary)

12 launch opportunities

No launch availability on November 20, 21, and 26

December 9 – December 23 (preliminary)

11 launch opportunities

No launch availability on December 10, 14, 18, and 23