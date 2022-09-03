NASA Scrubs Second Artemis Launch Attempt

NASA encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.

3 thoughts on "NASA Scrubs Second Artemis Launch Attempt"

  1. I am coming to believe that one learns making rockets by making rockets, not by making paperwork. Current employees of NASA, SLS etc. haven’t actually made many rockets.

