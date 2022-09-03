NASA encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.
3 thoughts on “NASA Scrubs Second Artemis Launch Attempt”
I am coming to believe that one learns making rockets by making rockets, not by making paperwork. Current employees of NASA, SLS etc. haven’t actually made many rockets.
How is it ever going to blow up if they can’t even fuel it?
She No Go (SNG) rocket?