Ukrainian troops are likely days away from taking the city of Lyman. Russian troops are mostly encircled there. Ukraine will likely only try to take half of Luhansk and cut off the supplies sent via rail through Troiske. It would be too difficult to defend three sides taking all of Luhansk.
It would then make more sense to put even more pressure in Kherson and pushing through to Mariupol in the center of the Russian captured areas.
Ukraine needs to capture areas that make it tougher for Russia to supply troops.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
8 thoughts on “Next In the Russia-Ukraine War”
When did this insane idea of “beating” Russia militarily take hold? Early in the war there was the sensible acknowledgement that no military solution was possible. There were attempts to broker some kind of ceasefire. Now it’s all about escalating and beating Russia back. Well guess what, Putin is not just going to quietly accept defeat in eastern Ukraine. This is going to get really ugly if the west doesn’t come to its senses and start negotiating something with Russia. No matter how distasteful that might be it’s better than Armageddon.
Armageddon implies that Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Doing so will alienate its remaining economic partners and will invite a devastating conventional response from NATO.
Don’t kid yourself. NATO will respond.
“But Russia has strategic nuclear…” Just shut up. First, even if all of Russia’s strategic nukes were fired and successfully hit their targets (which is a BIG if) population loss for NATO would be in the 10-15% range and industrial capacity would be in the ~20-25% range. Western Russia (the only densely inhabited part of Russia) would be glassed, loose >50% of its population, and then be occupied by NATO forces which would reduce what was left of Russia to a subsistence agrarian society by force.
The war in Ukraine will likely stall during the fall. Ukraine will continue to receive supplies from the west. Russia will continue to attrit what weapons it has while its forces are hit by high-precision long-range artillery. OSNIT analysis has shown that Russia has only ~1,330 operational tanks left. Other weapon systems are similarly attrited. By this time next year, Russia will have to pour poorly equipped and trained conscripts into Crimea in an attempt to hold it. Russia will beg China for help but China will not provide it as China would prefer Russia to be a weakened and beholden mineral colony rather than a pier.
Great to see the Russian mob and FSB be decimated and neutered. Watching these types of empires die shows the free world resolve. Russia has always been a sponsor of corruption and dictator support of other countries. May have even compromised Trump. Sure they have Nukes, but do they work? – that is the $10 dollar question that everyone would never want to find out. My bet only 15% are truly functional, hydrogen Nukes even worse more like 2% working order. Russia has been playing a paper tiger game for decades, while reality has finally caught up and they played there hand and lost it big time. Putler’s time is done.
Ukraine’s primary supporters are UK, USA, and Poland. Yes Baltic states are all in also but their contribution is relatively tiny because those nations are.
Strategically, the USA gets the best result by seeing Russia sucked into an quagmire in Ukraine and rendered militarily and economically irrelevant for decades. That’s what’s going to happen as the people of Ukraine are in no mood to parley with Russia due to their incessant commission of war crimes. Even if the government of Ukraine wanted to cut a deal the people of Ukraine wouldn’t allow it.
So quite simply as long as the Ukrainian people will it and continue to get supplied by the Anglo-American-Polish alliance, it will continue until Russia is utterly crushed.
Negotiating implies that Russia gets to keep some of the territory it has seized and that can’t be allowed to happen if we don’t want Russia to keep starting wars like it has been doing. Russia needs to lose this war and if Russia doesn’t lose it will just start rebuilding it’s military and start planning what illegal war to start next. This is because Putin’s goal is to reconstitute the Soviet Union and its Eastern Block.
The main question to answer as far as what’s next is what’s next after Putin lets off a nuke.
Ukraine will be given nuclear weapons themselves and told to do as they please with them.
The West will see to it that Russia loses its seat at the Security Counsel. There will be brutal secondary sanctions against any country importing or exporting from Russia (with few if any exceptions.)