Next In the Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops are likely days away from taking the city of Lyman. Russian troops are mostly encircled there. Ukraine will likely only try to take half of Luhansk and cut off the supplies sent via rail through Troiske. It would be too difficult to defend three sides taking all of Luhansk.

It would then make more sense to put even more pressure in Kherson and pushing through to Mariupol in the center of the Russian captured areas.

Ukraine needs to capture areas that make it tougher for Russia to supply troops.