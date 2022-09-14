Past and Future of Molten Salt Reactors

In the late 1960s, Oak Ridge National Labs in the USA built and operated a 7.5 MW thermal molten salt reactor. During 1968, it operated 75% of the time and generated 41,000 megawatt hours of heat. The film below was produced in 1969 by Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the United States Atomic Energy Commission to inform the public regarding the history, technology, and milestones of the Molten Salt Reactor Experiment (MSRE). Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Molten Salt Reactor Experiment was designed to assess the viability of liquid fuel reactor technologies for use in commercial power generation. It operated from January 1965 through December 1969, logging more than 13,000 hours at full power during its four-year run.
Nextbigfuture has reviewed a few of the most promising Molten Salt Fission nuclear projects.
They have the potential to lower the cost of nuclear energy and creating a power source with virtually no downsides.
Nextbigfuture describes how close we are to perfect nuclear energy.
A modern tutorial on Molten Salt Reactor technology is in this video.
China has just completed a 2 megawatt thermal molten salt reactor and this is part of larger program to develop commercial molten salt reactors.
Kirk Sorenson runs one of the Molten salt nuclear companies and describes the space of technical and scientific tradeoffs for new molten salt nuclear reactors.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “Past and Future of Molten Salt Reactors”
When the heat transfer medium, moderator, shielding and working fluid is the most abundant, inert, nontoxic, transparent liquid substance in the biosphere (water), maintenance can be performed with eyes/cameras, tools on poles… components can be flooded and drained with minimal decontamination. Everybody always thinks this equation is only driven by overnight construction costs, but operational and dose challenges will kill a design quicker than the Thorium MOX fueled Ft. Saint Vrain. In the real world, at clean LWRs, there is a dose budget that simply couldn’t be managed without disposable Tesla Bots at an MSR bigger and more complex than 5MWt lab scale.
We will soon begin to hear about Uranium shortages. Switching to Thorium could extend the current uranium stockpile and burn a lot of hazardous waste in the process.
Why would we run out of uranium ? We have less and less reactors burning the existing stockpiles. The problem is the reactor costs, not the fuel availability. At this point uranium could be free and building a new nuclear plant is still a lowing enterprise
I would wait for a few years after China publishes the research results. Only then we can judge how cost effective an MSR reactor would be.