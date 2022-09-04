Poland Will Have a Large and Modern Tank Army

A Foreign Military Sales order from the U.S. Army worth up to $1.148 billion will deliver 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland by 2025. Poland has ordered 980 South Korean K2 Black Panther tanks, 648 K-9 Krab self-propelled howitzers, and 48 FA-50 advanced trainer/light fighter aircraft. Poland will import the first batch of 180 K2PL tanks, with another 800 manufactured in Poland, under the name “Wilk” (“Wolf”).
The K2PL has modern armor and a Korean Active Protection System for intercepting incoming rockets and anti-tank missiles. K2PL weighs 55 tons. The M1 Abrams is 68 tons.
The first 48 K9 howitzers, made by Hanwha Defense, are also expected to arrive this year, with delivery of a second batch of 600 due to start in 2024. From 2025 these will be produced in Poland.
The Korean order only costs about $5.7 billion. There will also be the costs of operating a larger army with more soldiers and keeping soldiers trained.
Poland is increasing defence spending to 5% of GDP. It will spend about $29 billion and 3% of GDP in 2023 but will increase to 5%. Poland is doubling the size of its army to 250,000.
The FA-50 jet, produced by Korea Aerospace Industries in association with US defense giant Lockheed Martin, is a supersonic light combat aircraft. It is used for ground attack and some air-to-air missions. FA-50 has been used by the South Korean Air Force since 2013. It is armed with Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, Maverick air-to-ground missiles, and a three-barreled 30mm cannon for strafing runs. It can also use precision-guided and gravity bombs.
Russia had 2,800 tanks in active service but has lost about 1000 in Ukraine. Russia has another 10,000 older tanks in storage, but these have been shown to be vulnerable, badly maintained and mostly useless. The U.S. Army has 6,333 tanks, with about half of those in active service. China has an estimated 5,800 tanks. North Korea has about 5800 tanks.
Turkey has about 3000 tanks. Turkey has a large military force of about 775,000.
South Korea’s army has 2500 tanks.
As Russia has shown in Ukraine, it is important how modern the tanks are and if their active missile defense systems work or not.
Germany only has about 400 some tanks but they are also producing new tanks.
📢 A new #tank for a new era#Rheinmetall presenting #KF51 #Panther at #Eurosatory2022 – a game changer for the battlefields of the futurehttps://t.co/ejKhsQzxiG @cogeseurosatory #Eurosatory #defence #military #army pic.twitter.com/XRbjYsW0w6
— Rheinmetall (@RheinmetallAG) June 13, 2022
Global military spending passed $2 trillion for the first time in 2021. Increased military spending in Europe and Asia will likely push world military spending to $2.5 to $3 trillion over the next few years.
5 thoughts on “Poland Will Have a Large and Modern Tank Army”
aside from the tanks, Poland’s entire land force seems to be juicing up. They are also currently seeking to purchase 500 HIMARS, which would probably put them top-10 in the world in MLRS if it goes through & gets produced. & seeking to purchase 3 more divisions (6 batteries) of Patriot missile systems. That’s on top of the 2 new Patriot batteries that should be delivered this year (purchased in 2018).
They have a ways to go to be the powerhouse that South Korea is, but they might approach that within the next couple decades, at least for land forces. In 2050, Poland could be looking like the ‘South Korea’ of Europe if it can continue to slowly fix it’s low fertility rate.
The funny part about the K2 tanks, is that they are functionally a german Leopard 2A4 variant, but with an autoloader stolen from the french Leclerc tank (allegedly the makers said they got the info they needed from youtube videos…)
Instead of whacking the moron that started all of this they spent billions $ on stuff that’s gonna kill thousands?
The precarious geopolitical situation (the risk of a sudden withdrawal of U.S. troops to the Asian theater of warfare with the practically disarmed armies of Western European countries) and, in addition, the constant risk of Russian aggression, forces Poland to act preemptively. We have returned to a world where real military power counts at the end of the day. This winter will decide the geopolitical future of Europe and, by extension, the world. The future of the Euro-Atlantic world will be decided. Different scenarios are on the table, so Poland is preparing for different variants of developments in order to defend its sovereignty and remain a subject and not an object of the policies of the world powers.
Poland will be a porcupine indeed. Won’t be horses charging armor this time. Super Tucano turbo prop attack planes could support that armor too. Ukraine should cede the Donbas, rebuild, and figure out how to exist without irritating the bear more.