Reports of More Ukrainian Progress

There are reports that Ukraine is pushing into Lyman and several areas near the major breakthrough near the city of Izium.

Russia has called up 300,000 reservists. This will likely take a few weeks to get those reservists into Ukraine. Russia will get those who are unable to avoid the draft.

However, they will have almost no refresher training.

I added Krymky and Oleksandrivka to liberated territory. This is a gamble, but based on reports, i believe this is likely.

Ru sources report the AFU are trying to attack Lyman from two directions, they also report UA forces were near Ridkodub.

Ukraine would want to take as much of Luhansk Oblast as they can before Russia can reinforce with more troops.