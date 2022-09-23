There are reports that Ukraine is pushing into Lyman and several areas near the major breakthrough near the city of Izium.
Russia has called up 300,000 reservists. This will likely take a few weeks to get those reservists into Ukraine. Russia will get those who are unable to avoid the draft.
However, they will have almost no refresher training.
Lyman
I added Krymky and Oleksandrivka to liberated territory. This is a gamble, but based on reports, i believe this is likely.
Ru sources report the AFU are trying to attack Lyman from two directions, they also report UA forces were near Ridkodub. pic.twitter.com/5Vb0vnLOFf
— Def Mon (@DefMon3) September 22, 2022
Updates:
🇺🇦 have advanced northwest of Lyman and retaken Krymky and Oleksandrivka.
Fighting is ongoing in the areas around Korovii Iar. pic.twitter.com/WhMXRRBdE0
— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) September 23, 2022
Ukraine would want to take as much of Luhansk Oblast as they can before Russia can reinforce with more troops.
6 thoughts on “Reports of More Ukrainian Progress”
“Ukraine would want to take as much of Luhansk Oblast as they can before Russia can reinforce with more troops.”
Not really that much of a hurry. Any Russian draftees will only get at best two weeks of training and will be poorly equipped. This is not how you win a modern war but it is definitely how you lose a modern war.
The areas that are being taken by Ukraine are tiny. After the suprise Ukrainian attack and take over in the Kharkiv area the war is re-entering a stalement stage. The bif question is what Russia is going to do after Russia’s Annexation of the territories under its control in the coming weeks. It seems that Russia is articulating a new way to use a nuclear weapons and their threat in order to force a cease fire in Ukraine.
Ukraine had to reconsolidate their forces. Also they had to let Russia set up new defensive lines so Ukraine knows exactly where to aim HIMARS and Excalibur shells.
Ukraine can put a 155mm high explosive Excalibur shell within 4 meters of a target fired from 40 kilometers away by warm and cozy Panzerhaubitze tankers. EVERY Russian trench line is a pre-dug grave. Static defensive lines are useless against precision weapons.
Ukr sending waves of soldiers trying to take Lyman but I will be surprised if they can success. Lyman is well defended now and Russia doesn’t want another humiliating retreat.
Undisciplined armies don’t bend, they break.
What Russia wants is not relevant. You lose the city, your troops, your equipment when you are encircled. Russia can not hold Lyman through the winter without resupply. The idea that demoralized Russian troops are going to hold Lyman while starving for months in winter in a city that has been reduced to rubble is laughable.