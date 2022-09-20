Lynk Global secured regulatory approval Sept. 16 to operate its initial cellphone-compatible constellation globally, although the startup needs to deploy more satellites and get landing rights before it can start services.

There are many companies working on satellite direct to cellphone communication. For years, the world has satellite phones. The regular satellite phone business is about $4 billion per year in revenue. The regular satellite phone competitors are Iridium, Inmarsat, and several others.



Old Iridium Satellite Phone

The new direct to regular phone service has Lynk Global, AST SpaceMobile along with SpaceX Starlink-T-mobile and Apple emergency texting through Globalstar.



the 64 meter AST SpaceMobile antenna

Satellite-to-smartphone startup AST SpaceMobile is preparing to unfurl the largest commercial antenna ever deployed in low Earth orbit after establishing contact with its BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite.

AST SpaceMobile said Sept. 13 that BlueWalker 3 is stable and responding to commands from ground crews following its launch three days earlier on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The solar and other conditions will be optimal in a “couple of weeks” to unfold the satellite’s 64-square-meter phased array antenna.

The direct to cellphone business has the potential to be a large part of the over $1 trillion mobile phone and cellular service business.



