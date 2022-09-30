Small Fire in NASA Vehicle Assembly Building With SLS Inside

NASA SLS Artemis rode out the hurricane in the Vehicle Assembly Building. There was a small fire but the rocket was not damaged. NASA must replace the batteries in the rocket.

There is a launch window in October but this is very unlikely. The earliest likely launch is November but weather and other issues can easily delay the launch into 2023.

See more At approximately 11:45pm today, a fire was reported in the Vehicle Assembly Building. Employees were evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. The VAB is fire safe, and the Artemis I vehicle was not at risk. We will provide updates as we have them. — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 27, 2022

