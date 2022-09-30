Small Fire in NASA Vehicle Assembly Building With SLS Inside

NASA SLS Artemis rode out the hurricane in the Vehicle Assembly Building. There was a small fire but the rocket was not damaged. NASA must replace the batteries in the rocket.
There is a launch window in October but this is very unlikely. The earliest likely launch is November but weather and other issues can easily delay the launch into 2023.
At approximately 11:45pm today, a fire was reported in the Vehicle Assembly Building. Employees were evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. The VAB is fire safe, and the Artemis I vehicle was not at risk. We will provide updates as we have them.
— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 27, 2022
A rocket that leaks explosive hydrogen, forced back inside a building that then catched fire, by an oncoming Category 3 hurricane.
Or as the SLS contractors put it:
"One of our better days".https://t.co/XSyD22ZOk4
— LaserGuy (@LaserGuy3) September 28, 2022
