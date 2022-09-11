SpaceX has one super heavy booster and Starship prepared for an orbital test flight. The next booster and Starship are also nearly completed and a third set is nearing completion.
Starbase Production Diagram – 7th September 2022 pic.twitter.com/moxg3CZ81q
— Brendan (@_brendan_lewis) September 7, 2022
Here's an animated gif of your awesome #SpacexStarship Build Diagrams from 1-Apr-2022 through 7-Sep-2022.
As I see it, #starbaseWIP inventory for
– StarShip grew from 3 to 6 (24, 25, 26 + 27, 28, 29)
– Booster grew 3 to 5 (7, 8, 9 + 10, 11)
Thanks for your hard work! pic.twitter.com/yZ3KgR6VyH
— T. Reid Lewis (@reidlewis) September 7, 2022
2 thoughts on “Soon Three Fully Finished SpaceX Starship Super Heavies”
…To explode on the launch pad.
I know, right? What has this “SpaceX” ever accomplished? Leave space to the experts. NASA’s never had any rockets or space vehicles blow up.