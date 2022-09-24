Protest in Iran have now spread to at least 50 Iranian cities, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab.
Videos showing women burning their headscarves and crowds chanting “death to the dictator” amid burning cars are flooding social media, despite the Iranian government’s intermittent shutdown of the country’s internet.
Elon Musk has activated Starlink in Iran in order to enable communications for the protesters. SpaceX had previously activited and donated Starlink to the people in Ukraine.
Activating Starlink …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2022
3 thoughts on “SpaceX and Elon Musk Activated Starlink in Iran”
And the terminals needed to access the sats?
I’m not up to speed of what is included in the sanctions towards Iran but the hardware may be a problem.
You assume they don’t get into Iran.
They do, the same as a surprising amount of things that aren’t supposed to.
They are just pricier and riskier to get.
After Ukraine 🇺🇦, Elon is the supporting freedom, thx to him. Before Steve Jobs support Mac sale to URSS to open the press , such behavior is really important