Stringent Tesla FSD Tester Says FSD 10.69.1.1 Feels Ready $TSLA

Chuck Cook performs some of the most stringent testing of Tesla’s Full Self Driving software. He has performed many tests on unprotected left turns and roundabouts. Based upon his latest batch of tests for version FSD 10.69.1.1 he feels FSD feels ready for wide release.

He says it is still early to jump up and down but it the drive feels better and more confident than the previous release.

The FSD is not perfect it did run a red light. It does have good acceleration and smoothness in the driving.