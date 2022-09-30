Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck can act as a boat to cross calm waters and make the 6-8 mile crossing from Starbase to South Padre Island.
This could mean it would also be possible for Cybertruck to make the 20 mile crossing of the Straits of Dover to cross the English Channel on calm weather days.
Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022
Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022
2 thoughts on “Tesla Cybertruck Could Cross English Channel During Calm Days”
Trust the weather stripping? Well if you can drop an iPhone in the toilet since version 7, it was only a matter of time before the tesla DUKW arrived. /s
Oh, you just know some idiot will make the attempt — and more likely than not misjudge how calm the sea is, make water, and sink.