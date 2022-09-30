Tesla Cybertruck Could Cross English Channel During Calm Days

Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck can act as a boat to cross calm waters and make the 6-8 mile crossing from Starbase to South Padre Island.

This could mean it would also be possible for Cybertruck to make the 20 mile crossing of the Straits of Dover to cross the English Channel on calm weather days.

  1. Trust the weather stripping? Well if you can drop an iPhone in the toilet since version 7, it was only a matter of time before the tesla DUKW arrived. /s

