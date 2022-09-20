Tesla FSD Beta Expanding to 160,000 Owners

The Tesla Full Self Driving beat program is expanding from 100,000 owners to 160,000 owners over the next two days. This will cover everyone with a safety score over 80. This roughly means all people who do not have more than about two unsafe events per drive. This should be about 90% of all people who have paid for Tesla Full Self Driving in the US and Canada.
FSD Beta 10.69.2.1 looks good, extending to 160k owners in US & Canada
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022
*10.69.2.2
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022
