Tesla FSD Beta Expanding to 160,000 Owners

The Tesla Full Self Driving beat program is expanding from 100,000 owners to 160,000 owners over the next two days. This will cover everyone with a safety score over 80. This roughly means all people who do not have more than about two unsafe events per drive. This should be about 90% of all people who have paid for Tesla Full Self Driving in the US and Canada.

