Ukraine Pressing Russian Forces in Luhansk and Donetz Regions

Russia has not yet stabilized its defensive lines against Ukraine. Ukraine is still advancing after routing Russian Forces from the Kharkiv region.
Russia had retreated past the Oskil river. Ukraine seems to have pushed beyond the Oskil river in several points.
There are reports of some towns and locations being taken in the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (regions).
Russia does have more forces in Donetsk, so their defensive lines will firm up. However, Russia does not have the ability to move a lot of forces rapidly. Ukraine also cannot overextend its forces. It is possible that Russia loses control of a couple more key cities in Luhansk and Donetsk.
⚡️Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region – National Guard of Ukraine
— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 12, 2022
Deutsche Welle News confirms the trouble that Russia is having setting and reinforcing defensive lines. Deutsche Welle News also confirms the figure of 48000 dead Russian soldiers and over 100,000 casualties in total. (12 minutes into the video).
A leaked letter from the Russian Finance Ministry says that as of 28.8., 361.4 billion rubles have been paid to the families of the deceased
For each fallen soldier,it's 7.4 million rubles
‼️ In total,this gives 48,759 confirmed dead
Missing and DPR + LLR soldiers are not counted pic.twitter.com/QCEuXOMFrG
— Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) September 9, 2022
Deep State Map live has some frequently updated maps that visualize information from social media and other sources.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Ukraine Pressing Russian Forces in Luhansk and Donetz Regions”
Keep thinking that I’m gonna read that Putin got whacked by his generals