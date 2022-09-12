Ukraine Pressing Russian Forces in Luhansk and Donetz Regions

Russia has not yet stabilized its defensive lines against Ukraine. Ukraine is still advancing after routing Russian Forces from the Kharkiv region.

Russia had retreated past the Oskil river. Ukraine seems to have pushed beyond the Oskil river in several points.

There are reports of some towns and locations being taken in the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (regions).

Russia does have more forces in Donetsk, so their defensive lines will firm up. However, Russia does not have the ability to move a lot of forces rapidly. Ukraine also cannot overextend its forces. It is possible that Russia loses control of a couple more key cities in Luhansk and Donetsk.

See more ⚡️Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region – National Guard of Ukraine — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 12, 2022

Deutsche Welle News confirms the trouble that Russia is having setting and reinforcing defensive lines. Deutsche Welle News also confirms the figure of 48000 dead Russian soldiers and over 100,000 casualties in total. (12 minutes into the video).

See more A leaked letter from the Russian Finance Ministry says that as of 28.8., 361.4 billion rubles have been paid to the families of the deceased

For each fallen soldier,it's 7.4 million rubles

‼️ In total,this gives 48,759 confirmed dead

Missing and DPR + LLR soldiers are not counted pic.twitter.com/QCEuXOMFrG — Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) September 9, 2022

Deep State Map live has some frequently updated maps that visualize information from social media and other sources.