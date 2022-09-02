Unknown Cause of 1 Million Excess Deaths per Year

Many countries saw 18% excess deaths during the two years of the pandemic. There should have been a drop in excess deaths as we got COVID under control. More people who would have died this year from old age and natural causes died in the past 2 years from covid. Therefore, this year’s excess deaths should be below average. Excess deaths are at the 10-20% level in many countries even as COVID deaths droped and gone from pandemic to epidemic.
In England and Wales, for 14 of the past 15 weeks, around 1,000 extra deaths each week, (none of which are due to covid. IF the current trajectory continues, then non-Covid excess deaths will be more than COVID deaths this year. This was reported by Prof Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine, Oxford University.
The excess deaths seem to be primarily circulatory, diabetes and cancer. But the reason for those extra deaths is unknown. IF this remains unsolved and is not fixed or does not stop on its own then this would be an extra 1 million deaths per year. [2 billion people with an extra 20% deaths.] If it also was impacting China, India, other Asian and African countries at the same level then this would be an extra 3 million deaths per year.
The US excess deaths is currently at about 8%, but the US has a population is over five times the level of the UK. This is about 2000-4000 extra deaths per week in the US.
Brazil with 200 million people is showing the recent 20% excess deaths. There is no data from India and China.
Excess deaths are measured against the monthly five-year average. Five-year averages would be “inflated” by two years of pandemic deaths. If we were returning to normal then the deaths should drop and easily stay below pandemic years.
Excess all-cause mortality across counties in the United States, March 2020 to December 2021.
An estimated 936,911 excess deaths occurred during 2020 and 2021, of which 171,168 (18.3%) were not assigned to Covid-19 on death certificates.
Possible mix of causes related to increased systemic increases in stress, systemic decline in lifestyle and diet or some hidden and subtle long post-COVID related issues.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
9 thoughts on “Unknown Cause of 1 Million Excess Deaths per Year”
theethicalskeptic.com has charts showing an inflection point around week 14 of 2021.
Make of that what you will.
Other healthcare suffered during C19. Undiagnosed cancer is a killer. Overloaded healthcare missed detecting cancer during C18. People will die from that for years. Same for circulatory and diabetes?
These deaths need have no direct connection to C19 as such. That’s magic thinking.
The health care system was scarcely overloaded, except very locally for short periods. Rather, they shut down a lot of what they thought was “elective”, to clear the decks for a flood of desperately sick Covid patients that basically didn’t materialize.
The hospitals were actually getting into fiscal trouble on account of having too few beds occupied, most places!
Perhaps the “expected death” baseline was somehow misrepresented – if not in the USA.
We definitely need to trust the experts and follow the science. I’m all about science and not second guessing what is settled.
/s
Rhymes with Maxine 🙂
Covid-19 is known to have some long lasting effects, including long cases and worsening several chronic health conditions in the list (diabetes, heart disease, circulatory conditions).
Also, the risk of death in the first year from severe and even mild cases has been observed to be higher than the rest of the population, from apparently unrelated causes. The more severe the cases, the higher the likelihood of death.
Therefore its not really that surprising. It’s awful, but medicine has been aware of this for some time already.
These aren’t “unknown” cause, they’re “don’t dare admit” cause. They’re iatrogenic deaths. Caused by the insane measures they took supposedly to fight Covid.
Shutting down ‘elective’ medical services like heart surgery and cancer treatments, for instance. Crashing the world economy; Poverty kills.
These deaths are the result of all the crazy things they did in the name of Covid, and can’t now admit were harmful.
Yes, during the worse waves, a lot of serious medical procedures were postponed or not performed.
Due to fear of the people to go to the hospital and then get Covid-19, or simply the inability to perform them with the overtaxed health workers.
Conditions that ought to be detected and treated weren’t, and later more people died.
But I think SARS-COV2 infection has been shown to be an intrinsic higher risk of death by itself.
I don’t dispute what you say, but many of the excess deaths are in relatively young and healthy people “cause unknown”. Covid shortened ( by months or years) the life of mostly older and unhealthy people. So since the frail where killed off, prematurely we should have lower than average death figures now.