Will Artemis SLS Blow Up on the Pad or During the Launch?

The Artemis Space Launch System was built to be expendable. The rocket has had more fuel loading and unloading from tests and from scrubbed launches than planned. Fuel loading and unloading cycles the rocket between extreme cold and normal temperatures. This can increase cracks and leaks which are already a problem.

Winter launch schedules in Florida have greater risks of weather cancellations.

This increases the chances that an attempt to launch in late October, November or December gets canceled or interrupted because of weather.

SLS will be undergoing more fixes and inspections so it would be easy to delay into 2023.

When SLS finally does launch the extra stresses and age of components (some of which are thirty years old) have increased the chances of blowing up on the pad or when it launches.

SLS Launch Windows:

October 17 – October 31 [NBF: Maybe, but probably not]

11 launch opportunities

No launch availability on October 24, 25, 26, and 28

November 12 – November 27 (preliminary)

12 launch opportunities

No launch availability on November 20, 21, and 26

December 9 – December 23 (preliminary)

11 launch opportunities

No launch availability on December 10, 14, 18, and 23