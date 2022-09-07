Will Artemis SLS Blow Up on the Pad or During the Launch?

The Artemis Space Launch System was built to be expendable. The rocket has had more fuel loading and unloading from tests and from scrubbed launches than planned. Fuel loading and unloading cycles the rocket between extreme cold and normal temperatures. This can increase cracks and leaks which are already a problem.
Winter launch schedules in Florida have greater risks of weather cancellations.
This increases the chances that an attempt to launch in late October, November or December gets canceled or interrupted because of weather.
SLS will be undergoing more fixes and inspections so it would be easy to delay into 2023.
When SLS finally does launch the extra stresses and age of components (some of which are thirty years old) have increased the chances of blowing up on the pad or when it launches.
SLS Launch Windows:
October 17 – October 31 [NBF: Maybe, but probably not]
11 launch opportunities
No launch availability on October 24, 25, 26, and 28
November 12 – November 27 (preliminary)
12 launch opportunities
No launch availability on November 20, 21, and 26
December 9 – December 23 (preliminary)
11 launch opportunities
No launch availability on December 10, 14, 18, and 23
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
8 thoughts on “Will Artemis SLS Blow Up on the Pad or During the Launch?”
Your comment about parts being 30 years old is a reminder that SLS started off a proposal to quickly make a big economical launch system by reusing leftover Shuttle engines and parts on a disposable booster. Decades and tens of billions of dollars later, this is the result.
The commenters over at Ars Technica refer to this as a Wickwick Event, after one of the commenters who apparently was strongly advocating that SLS blowing up would be the best result.
Contrary to Icepilot’s and Combinatorics’ opinion, I think blowing up at liftoff would be better than blowing up after it is well up in the air, precisely because that would also destroy the tower. I doubt any but the most devastating failure has any chance of shaking things up enough to put the beyond low earth orbit human spaceflight program on a more sensible course. Blowing up at liftoff would not endanger any people, since the area is cleared well before ignition. I sure wish I did not feel that would be the best result, but the SLS program, unfortunately, has earned such a bad feeling.
While it’s still on the pad, but locked down, there’s much less vibration, and no aerodynamic loading or turbulence. And the capacity is there to abort the launch right up until the moment they unlock, so you’d likely not see an actual explosion unless you had a very rapid cascade of explosive engine failures blowing out the bottom of the main tank.
But the engine is probably the best engineered part of this beast, and can be very rapidly shut down if caught operating out of spec, so I’m not expecting that.
If it explodes it’s more likely to happen in flight, as once they unlock the hold downs the entire rocket structure is going to be stressed by both vibrations and aerodynamic loading. And the vibration will be cumulative. And there’s really no option if they have a structural failure besides a big boom.
So my bet is on an in flight explosion somewhere near max Q.
Are we going to set up a pool on how many seconds after ignition it happens at?
I think it’d be better for the program to go down in flames than continue for so many billions, when millions with more private companies will get you so much more for much less!!!
Best case scenario –
No one hurt.
In flight.
Spectacular!
In light of what the US taxpayers have paid for this launch I expect to get an explosion on the pad and in flight. Anything less and I’ll be disappointed by the show.
/sarc
(side note- exploding on the pad is worse as it would destroy the billion dollar gantry)
I suppose that in flight RUD is more likely an option. You have more time in flight than on the pad and in flight you have experienced more shaking and stress due to POGO, max Q, etc.
I won’t be happy if such a thig happens, but it can indeed happen. RUDs are an ever present risk of rocketry.
Hopefully no one gets hurt, except some politicians and bootlicker’s egos.
Better if it works, the powers that be sigh in relief from mission accomplished, and then get out of the way and let commercial space take the lead.