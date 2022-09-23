Zinc Iron Stationary Flow Batteries

by

Shanghai-based WeView has raised US$56.5 million in several rounds of financing to commercialize the zinc-iron flow battery energy storage systems technology originally developed by ViZn Energy Systems.

WeView plans to invest around RMB10 billion (US$1.4 billion) in its technology over the next five years, building a 5GW factory, research & development base and electrolyte production centre.

Leave a Comment