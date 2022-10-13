Akiko and Dennis Tito Will Fly on Super Heavy Starship

Akiko and Dennis Tito are customers on SpaceX’s second circumlunar mission aboard Starship. The Titos announced Wednesday that they purchased two of a dozen seats on the second of SpaceX’s planned circumlunar flights later this decade. With the public announcement, Akiko Tito becomes the first woman confirmed to fly on Starship. The flight will last about a week, outbound to the Moon, passing within about 40 km of the surface and flying back. Ten other seats on Starship remain unsold and are available. Tito said he was not at liberty to disclose the price he paid.

There are now three Super Heavy Starship flights. Billionaire Jared Isaacman’s Polaris III mission, likely to low Earth orbit, which will be followed by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s “dearMoon” flight, the first human Starship flight around the Moon.