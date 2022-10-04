BYD Sold 94,914 BEV in September

BYD sold 200,973 hybrid and electric cars in September, 2022. They sold 94,941 battery electric vehicle in September, 2022 up 161.5 percent from 36,306 units in Sept, 2021. BYD sold 106,032 units Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in Spetember, 2022 which is up 214.49 percent from 33,716 units in the same period last year.

The BYD Atto 3 has a pre-order price of 38,000 euros ($36,300) in Germany. The pre-sale price for both the BYD Han and Tang is €72,000.

From January to September, BYD’s cumulative NEV sales were 1,180,054 units, up 249.56 percent from 337,579 units in the same period last year.

BYD’s year-to-date sales of pure electric passenger cars were 582,129 units, up 214.45 percent from 185,124 units in the same period last year.

Tesla had 930,000 sales year to date. Tesla has an average selling price that is about twice as much as BYD. Tesla has over triple the electric car revenue of BYD.

BYD is well ahead of Volkswagen and Hyundai-Kia in global electric car sales.

BYD has an agreement to sell 100,000 electric vehicles to German car rental company SIXT.