Contributed Chapters to a Book – The Elon Musk Mission – Making The Future Awesome

Randy Kirk wrote a best-selling book on the business practices of Elon Musk, The Elon Musk Method. Now he has joined forces with popular Tesla news YouTuber, Lars Strandridder of Best in Tesla, to unpack the companies that Elon currently runs. Elon is Techno King of Tesla, Chief Twit at Twitter, and has every boy’s dream job of firing off rockets every week with SpaceX. He’s built a transportation tunnel under the strip in Las Vegas with his aptly named The Boring Company. He’s planning to enhance your brain with a quarter sized implant in your skull through his company, Neuralink.

Randy and Lars reached out to Dr. John Gibbs and Brian Wang to help with the portions of the book.

Dr. John Gibbs and Brian Wang (nextbigfuture) have added in depth chapters on artificial intelligence, supercomputers, robotics, communication satellites, and MechaZilla.

Dr. John Gibbs has the youtube channel Dr Knows it all.

The four of us have recorded a set of group panel discussion videos which will be published over the next few days.

This book is written for folks who are just beginning to learn about Elon and his ventures, and for those who are fans and foes who want the latest details. You will want to read this book if you are currently and investor in any of these companies or are considering a future investment. You might want to buy copies for your friends and associates who are filled with FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) about a future brought to us by Elon Musk.

Please support by “>purchasing the book at Amazon, thanks.