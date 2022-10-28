David Tenant Returns as 14th Doctor Who

David Tenant is returning as the 14th Doctor Who and he returns with show runner and writer Russell T Davies.

David Tenant was the tenth doctor and has been voted the best doctor by fans. Certainly, Tenant is the most popular of the recent Doctors.

My favorite Doctors would be

1. Tom Baker

2. David Tenant

3. Matt Smith

4. Jon Pertwee

5. Peter Davison

and then the others.

Tenant and Davies built the ratings up from 2005.

Tenant will be back for part of a season.

Tennant will be joined by Catherine Tate as returning companion Donna Noble. It’s uncertain why this is occurring in story terms, since Donna shouldn’t remember her adventures in the TARDIS.

The late Bernard Cribbins will also appear as Donna’s grandfather, Wilfred Mott, having shot scenes prior to his sad passing in July 2022. Jacqueline King was also seen on set, presumably reprising her role as Donna’s mother Sylvia Noble.

I am hopeful that this will go better than the Star Trek Picard shows.