Electric Batteries and Electric Cars by 2030

Reuters reports that the world’s top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production.
EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.
Tesla outlined a Battery plan to build 20 million EVs in 2030 using an estimated 3 terawatt-hours of batteries. However, this has been updated where Tesla plans to develop its own batteries to 1 TWh/year in the US alone and use terawatts hours of batteries from suppliers like CATL.
Every 10 million cars per year (50 kwh packs) needs 500 GWh/year of batteries.
Sourcing from CATL and others. Tesla could have enough batteries for 20 million cars by 2025. The number of electric cars that Tesla could produce would increase when they introduce the $30k car with double the production, lower weight and probably a 25 kwh battery pack.
European battery capacity will rise to over 700 GWh by 2025 and over 1.4 TWh by 2030.
CATL, SVolt, CALB, BYD, Gotion targeting a combined 1.8 TWh/year of batteries by 2025. European, US and other makers ramping too. The battery production of auto makers overlaps with their battery company partners.
By 2025, CALB’s production capacity is expected to exceed 500 GWh/year, with an annual production capacity of 1 TWh by 2030.
SVOLT was targeting 600 GWh/year by 2025.
CATL was targeting 1200 GWh/year by 2025.
Energy Storage news reports that Tesla has a target of at least 1500 GWH (1.5 TWH) of energy storage deployment by 2030.
Lithium ion batteries will probably get to around 10 TWh per year by 2030
Lithium Ion Battery capacity was expected to increase to increase more than threefold to 2.8 TWh in 2025 from 0.8 TWh in 2021, with the potential to surpass 5.9 TWh in 2030.
Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), targets over $100 billion to build out its global EV portfolio. VW will add new battery “gigafactories” in Europe and North America and lock up supplies of key raw materials.
Toyota is investing $70 billion to electrify vehicles and produce more batteries, and expects to sell at least 3.5 million battery electric models (BEVs) in 2030.
Ford now plans to spend at least $50 billion – and at least 240 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity with its partners as it aims to produce around 3 million BEVs in 2030 – half its total volume.
Mercedes-Benz will spend at least $47 billion for EV development and production, nearly two-thirds of that to boost its global battery capacity with partners to more than 200 gigawatt-hours.
BMW, Stellantis and General Motors (GM.N) each plan to spend at least $35 billion on EVs and batteries, with Stellantis laying out the most aggressive battery program: A planned 400 gigawatt-hours of capacity with partners by 2030, including four plants in North America.
8 thoughts on “Electric Batteries and Electric Cars by 2030”
How are they going to get charged?
Any electrical substation distributing power to the local neighborhood will need to double output to supply even one car per household. Plus the distribution substations. All that before doubling the supply, mostly from fossil fuels.
10 TWh/year = 1,14 GW
So need to build that much power generation pr year
BTW, did you see the compressed CO2 for energy storage?
1.14 GW isn’t bad; it’s a single large nuclear power plant per year. If you auction off the licenses to ten or so, they would supply that increase in demand.
Large hydro plants could also supply that demand, but I’m not sure there is much more untapped hydro potential in the US. Maybe in Canada?
Put it under the tarmac
With all of the incredible brain power and think tanks working on battery development, if is only a matter of time b4 someone figures out the next chemical configuration that propagated the next paradigm shift.
The ICE is a old curmudgeon dinosaur gear head with 1 foot on a banana pole and the other in the grave.
Battery power is the way forward, not ICE, or hydrogen.
Look at the energy per liter or kilogram of various chemical reactions & you find that metal air batteries are the only battery options that approach the energy density of gasoline.
Since lithium is the lightest metal lithium-air has the potential for the greatest energy density battery. However, there are lots of difficulties with getting a battery type to get somewhere near its theoretical potential, so we might have to settle for something not as good as that best theoretical.
I would also support research into using non-fossil (mostly nuclear) energy to take CO2 from the air & make a fuel that is fairly compact & can be used in a fuel cell. Also research something similar for ammonia fuel cells.
That’s a lot of disruptive cash being channeled away from the status quo, to new areas. Things are going to flip faster than anyone thinks, across the board. The proliferation of battery storage will also push renewables along at a nose bleed rate of adoption and roll out.
Especially all that farm machinery and trucking and aviation and shipping and war machines and rural people in ‘flyover country’…. Lithium batteries are going to ‘revolutionize’ all that shot, riiiiight? City Boys don’t get it – live in a bubble…